Lenox Neighborhood Center Update
By Deb Tillman Spring is here and we have weeded out winter clothes with clearance sales as spring and summer is hitting the shelves. We have a wide selection of dresses and summer clothes as prom and graduation is approaching fast, summer shoes have replaced the winter boots and we encourage everyone to stop buy, and we hope to have sidewalk sales…
The Lenox Time Table News
In 2013 state law was changed to reduce the amount of taxes that local governments collect from commercial and industrial properties. To compensate for the loss in property tax revenue, the state provided a backfill which is a reimbursement to local governments. The Iowa Legislature should fully fund the backfill. According to the Taylor County Auditor’s Office, the total payment for the current fiscal year…
By Colleen Larimer The Lenox Community Banquet and Rural/Urban Recognition night was held Friday, March 23 at the Lenox Community Center. Business anniversaries were recognized, Rural Ag Day and Urban Ag Day awards were presented, along with a special award to the Lenox Chamber director. Chamber President, Doug Junker, gave the welcome and invocation, followed by the David Family Band providing entertainment. Cabrielle…
By Colleen Larimer Always a farmer at heart, Dave Bell spent his early years farming and working for Barker Implement. Later in life, when an eye disease took his sight away, he continued to work with his hands, shaping wood into works of art, and using products from the farm in his displays. Dave was…
The Lenox Time Table Sports
The Lenox Tigers will spend some time on the road for the fall football season. New football districts and schedules have been released for the 2018 season. Lenox is in District 6 which includes Lenox, East Union, Lamoni, Murray, Seymour-Moulton-Udell, Southeast Warren-Liberty Center, Moravia, Mormon Trail-Garden Grove. Lenox Tiger schedule: August 24 – Sidney August 31 – @ Melcher- Dallas…
The Lenox Time Table Obituaries
Leo Duane Beck Leo Duane Beck, age 87, of Sharpsburg, Iowa went home to be with the Lord, March 13, 2018 at the Hospice Home in Creston, Iowa. Private graveside funeral services were held at Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to HCI Hospice or The Clearview Nursing Home in Clearfield, Iowa. Cummings Family Funeral…
Hank Moss Memorial Celebration of Life Services for Hank Moss, age 41, of Lenox, Iowa, who passed away Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at Bergen Mercy Medical Center in Omaha were held Friday, March 2, 2018 at 1:00 PM at the Country Roads Baptist Church in Lenox Memorials be given in Hank’s name. Memories may be…
Jim Eller Jim Eller, 54, of Winterset died Tuesday, February 27, 2018, at the Madison County Memorial Hospital in Winterset. A visitation was held from 2 to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 3, at the Jackson Building in Winterset, where the family was present to receive friends during this time. A Celebration of Life follow beginning…
Mary Lucile Imm Mary Lucile Imm (née Doll) passed away February 26, 2018, at the University of Kansas Medical Center after a long battle with liver cancer. She was born in San Angelo, Texas, September 17, 1945. She attended Miege High School and Creighton University, where she met her future husband, Dr. Rudy Imm. Upon…
Hank Briggs Hank Briggs, 71, of Clearfield passed away Friday, February 9, 2018 at his home. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 14, 2018 at the Clearfield Christian Church. Rev. Al Rusk will officiate the service. Open visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with family present from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00…
Stephen Marxen Funeral Celebration of Life Services for Stephen Marxen, age 68, of Lenox, who passed away Saturday, February 10, 2018 at his home will be held Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the Lenox Community Center. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services with the family greeting friends. In lieu…
Grover Mains Grover Weldon Mains, son of Jacob Weldon and Dorothy Inas (Safley) Mains, was born June 26, 1950 in Iowa City, Iowa. Grover grew up in Taylor County and graduated from Lenox High School in 1968. His dad rightfully nicknamed him “Mischievous Mike” because he was so ornery. Grover entered and served in the…
Alan Harper Alan Freeman Harper passed away peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior, at 2: 17 pm on Friday, February 9, 2018, with the love of his life, Valeria, and son, Rivel, at his side. Alan was born July 3, 1954 in Coming, Iowa, the son of Dean and Vera (Freeman) Harper. Both…
Robert M. Theodore 1950-2018 Robert, known as Bob to his friends, Dr. Bob by his students and Bobby to his aunts, uncles, and cousins was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on February 8, 1950 to Robert James Theoodore and Harriet (Hirsh) Theodore, Bob was 67, living in Maryville, Missouri with his wife Mary Theodore when he…
Bob Rhoades Funeral Celebration of Life Services for Bob Rhoades, age 97 of Lenox, who passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Clearview Home in Clearfield was held Saturday, January 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM at the United Presbyterian Church in Lenox. Visitation was held Friday at the Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox from 3…